Another day of bright sunshine but lighter winds. Highs top in the upper 60s.

We’re on guard for another chilly night. Lows in the 40s will be common.

Warm and sunny again tomorrow before rain makes a return this weekend.

Cloudier and rainier conditions will move in late Friday and continue into Saturday.

It won't be a total washout but it will be a cloudy, gloomy start to the weekend. 

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

