Another hot day with record breaking warmth expected later this week.
Some folks may encounter a spot shower or storm today, mainly west of 65. Otherwise the big story is the heat.
Count on high temps in the 90s through the holiday weekend.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Partly cloudy and breezy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 91 Wind: SW 10-20
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 70 Wind: S 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Wind: SW 5-10
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Fri: Hi: 93 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.
Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.
Sun: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.
Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.
Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.
