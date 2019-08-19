The heat picks up right where it left off. Highs in the middle 90s, feels more like 100 degrees. Isolated thundershowers possible.
Still quite hot tomorrow with another dose of spotty thundershowers.
By the middle of the week, that's when we'll see shower and storms chances ramp up. This should help back temperatures off.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 96 Wind: S 5
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 74 Wind: S 5
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 95 Lo: 74 Wind: SW 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Wed: Hi: 96 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
Thu: Hi: 93 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and a few storms.
Fri: Hi: 91 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or storm.
Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Sun: Hi: 91 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
