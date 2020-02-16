The first half of the new week remains cloudy with showers filling back in Monday night through Wednesday morning.
Thankfully, this round won't be heavy enough to create widespread flooding.
Rain totals remain below an inch.
Clouds will begin to clear out by Thursday.
Right now, next weekend appears dry.
We'll warm into the 60's to begin the week.
A cold front will swing through Wednesday knocking our highs back down to the 40's to finish the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.