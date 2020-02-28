4WARN Weather Alert continues, as another round of rain & snow is heading toward the Mid State.
This afternoon, as this latest batch of snow and rain moves away, clouds will break. Temperatures will climb into the 40s. Then, this evening, yet another round of rain will move in. As it reaches the Cumberland Plateau by mid evening, there, it'll turn to snow. The Cumberland Plateau and the eastern Highland Rim could receive an additional dusting to 1" of snow overnight. A rain/snow mix that doesn't accumulate is expected farther west.
Saturday will turn mostly sunny, but remain cool with a high in the 40s and lowermost 50s. Clouds increase Sunday. It'll turn breezy and very mild with a high in the 60s. Then, a soaking rain system moves in early next week with the threat for flooding, especially late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
