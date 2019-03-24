Isolated showers will continue to move out of the area this afternoon.
Another wave of rain and thunderstorms is expected to move back in during the overnight and will be around through the day Monday.
Severe weather is not an issue with Monday's wave.
Once this batch clears out by Monday night, we're back to dry conditions Tuesday and that is expected to last through Friday.
So, expect more sunshine Tuesday through Friday.
Temperatures will take a bit of a hit after the cold front swings through Monday night.
We'll see another round of 30's in the morning Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 50's.
We rebound quickly as southerly winds kick back in during the second half of the week. Highs will climb through the 60's Wednesday with 70's on deck Thursday through Saturday.
Next weekend, another wave of rain moves in Saturday and could linger into Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.