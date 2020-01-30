Clouds are expected to hold on for another couple of days, as some rain returns.
This afternoon will be cloudy and chilly with a sprinkle or two possible. Highs will be in the 40s. Tonight, temperatures will only drop into the upper 30s. Tomorrow, expect a few rain showers from time to time. Again, clouds will prevail with highs in the 40s.
A shower will even be possible early Saturday before some brightening in the sky develops during the afternoon. Highs will be in the lowermost 50s. Then, sunshine will take over on Sunday, allowing temperatures to soar into the 60s!
The beginning of next week will remain very mild, although clouds and the chance for showers (and possibly even a few thunderstorms on Tuesday) returns to the Mid State.
