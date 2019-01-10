Mainly clear sky tonight, temperatures will plummet back into the teens and 20s.
Friday afternoon, clouds will increase again. Mainly rain, but also some wet snow will develop Friday night. The best chance for any snow Friday night and early Saturday will occur over southern Kentucky and on the upper Cumberland Plateau. Minor accumulations, primarily on rooftops, grass, cars, etc., will be possible there early Saturday.
Precipitation will turn to all rain throughout the area on Saturday. Occasional rain showers are likely on Sunday. Exiting light rain showers could mix with and turn to snow showers or flurries early on Monday. Sunshine will return Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures moderate back into the 50s.
