Another cold day on tap for Middle Tennessee.
Temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 30's today but thankfully we'll see a bit more sun to help us feel warmer.
Temperatures dip back to the teens tonight with warmer 40's by Wednesday afternoon.
We climb back to near 50° Thursday and Friday with showers moving in Thursday afternoon/evening.
Widespread rain is forecast for Friday but the bulk of it should be moving out by nighttime.
As colder air rushes in Friday night, spotty flurries or even light snow showers are possible Saturday morning but accumulation is minimal.
The weekend looks just fine with sunshine and clouds both days and highs in the 40's/50's.
