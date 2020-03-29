Incredible day across the Mid State.
We've got ample sunshine and comfortably breezy 70's out there.
We'll begin the week on a dry note Monday before showers return by sunrise Tuesday. This round of rain does not pose any severe risk for the area.
Showers depart the area Tuesday night.
I expect a dry Wednesday and Thursday.
There are some inconsistencies in the forecast Friday and Saturday. Rain could be in the picture any of those two days. We'll have a clearer picture early in the week.
