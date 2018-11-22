Happy Thanksgiving, Middle Tennessee!
We've got a treat of a forecast today! Lots of sunshine and comfortable highs in the upper 50s/ low 60s.
If you have plans to do some Black Friday shopping in the early morning, you'll be hanging outside the stores in the upper 30s.
As Friday goes along, winds will pick up and clouds will roll in. By late evening, showers will begin to invade Middle Tennessee. Showers will continue to begin the day Saturday but taper off during the afternoon.
Highs on Saturday will peak in the low 60s again.
On Sunday, we'll see a few more showers working in during the late afternoon. Rain chance for Sunday looks to be around 30 percent or less.
