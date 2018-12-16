Sunshine has finally returned to the Mid State and it looks to stick for the first half of the work week.
It'll remain comfortable for December for the new week with highs Monday through Thursday topping out in the 50's.
By late Wednesday night, showers will return to the area.
Thursday and Friday will be rather wet for Middle Tennessee with scattered rain in the forecast.
As the rain exits the region on Saturday, there may be just enough cold air around to see a brief changeover to snow or a rain/snow mix. The best place for this changeover to happen is on the Plateau.
It's far too early to get excited about snow but we're keeping an eye on it!
