Showers will wind down as we move into the second half of the day.
We'll leave the mention of a few showers, mainly east of Nashville, lasting through sunset tonight.
Otherwise, it'll be a mainly dry night across the Midstate. We have a great looking weekend ahead of us.
We'll likely see a lot more sunshine on Saturday versus Sunday, but both days are, for the most part, rain-free.
Highs will be delightful as well, with upper 50s and low 60s in the forecast all weekend long.
Next week is looking rainy as a series of systems will be moving through the area.
Right now, each day Monday through Thursday is advertising widespread rain.
Thankfully, our temperatures won't take a big hit like we did to round out January.
In fact, we look to stay well above normal numbers for much of next week with highs remaining in the 50s and 60s.
We'll have more this weekend on next week's rain chances. In the meantime, get out and enjoy this upcoming weekend - 60s don't happen all that often during the first week of February.
