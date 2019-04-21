After some morning fog we're well into a gorgeous, sunny day! Clear skies and bright sunshine will warm us quickly into the 70s by this afternoon.
Not as chilly tonight, with lows in the mid-40s.
This coming week will start dry and warmer, with high temps around 80 degrees on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
A chance of rain returns late Wednesday with a few scattered thunderstorms on Thursday.
