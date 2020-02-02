Incredible day across Middle Tennessee. 
 
It's easily the best day we're going to get across the next week. 
Monday begins dry but showers will start to move in during the afternoon and evening. 
Off and on showers will continue through Friday with a few breaks here and there. 
Chances for strong storms remains south of our area but a few could be possible Tuesday and Wednesday. 
 
Our area is looking to get around 2-3 inches of rain through this stretch. 
Isolated flooding will be something to watch for by mid-week. 
 
Temperatures start warm with a shot at 70's Monday and 50's/60's through Wednesday. 
We slide back into the 40's Thursday. 
 
 
 

