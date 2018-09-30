Another beautiful day is in the works.
There's plenty of sunshine around all of Middle Tennessee with just a few patchy clouds.
Highs today still look to be a few degrees warmer than Saturday -- most areas top out in the mid-80s this afternoon.
Rain will not be an issue today.
As we head into the brand new work week, rain chances will be on the rise. Monday and Tuesday offer the best chance of rain this week with a few afternoon showers and storms. Monday looks to be the better day for thunderstorm activity.
By mid-week, we dry back out and begin to heat back up. Highs will hover in the mid to upper-80s for much of the week, keeping fall on the back burner.
