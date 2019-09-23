Happy First Day of Fall! Temperatures back off some today with highs in the middle 80s under a mostly cloudy sky. A few shower will break out around the mid-day hours and linger through the evening. 

Drying out tomorrow and staying comfortable in the 80s. 

The heat throttle kicks back with a vengeance later in the week. Highs crack back in the middle 90s by the end of the week. By Sunday, a high of 97 degrees! Didn't Mother Nature get the memo, it's fall!

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi 85 Wind: SW/NW 5-10

Tonight: 20% chance of an evening shower or rumble. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Lo: 60 Wind: N 5

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Hi: 85 Lo: 60 Wind: NE 5

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky  

Wed: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 95 Lo: 70 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 97 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

