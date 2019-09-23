Happy First Day of Fall! Temperatures back off some today with highs in the middle 80s under a mostly cloudy sky. A few shower will break out around the mid-day hours and linger through the evening.
Drying out tomorrow and staying comfortable in the 80s.
The heat throttle kicks back with a vengeance later in the week. Highs crack back in the middle 90s by the end of the week. By Sunday, a high of 97 degrees! Didn't Mother Nature get the memo, it's fall!
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi 85 Wind: SW/NW 5-10
Tonight: 20% chance of an evening shower or rumble. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Lo: 60 Wind: N 5
Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Hi: 85 Lo: 60 Wind: NE 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Wed: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.
Thu: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Fri: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.
Sat: Hi: 95 Lo: 70 Mostly sunny.
Sun: Hi: 97 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.