So far, so good across Middle Tennessee today.
We'll have plenty of sun and plenty of heat for late September.
Areawide 90's are in the line up this afternoon.
We'll begin the new week with a slim chance for rain, cloudier conditions and cooler temperatures.
A weak front will slide through Monday bringing a few isolated showers. Unfortunately, this rain event isn't anything to get too excited about. We're still on course for being the driest September on record.
The good news is temperatures will settle down to the 80's for Monday and Tuesday.
Monday is the first day of Fall so it'll be nice to feel a little closer to it.
By Wednesday we'll begin to creep back into the 90's with mid 90's returning next weekend.
