Most areas will top out in the mid to low 70's this afternoon.
Late this afternoon/evening it's possible a few isolated showers sneak through the area. This will not amount to much and shouldn't ruin any plans tonight.
Sunday will be a few degrees cooler with upper 60's and low 70's for highs.
Ample sunshine will be around all day long.
The start of next week will be dry and sunny with highs quickly warming into the mid 80's for the first time this year.
There won't be any rain to worry about until Wednesday but the rainiest days right now appear to be Thursday and Friday.
