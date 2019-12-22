Another cloudy day today with temperatures in the mid 50°s and a few showers possible.
The rain today will mainly stay in southern Middle Tennessee. Areas south of I-40 will see off and on rain this afternoon into the evening. Nashville could get a stray shower later in the day but looking dry for the most part. Lows tonight will get down to the mid 40°s overnight.
Rain clears out by Monday morning and our temperatures soar into the 60°s. Partly sunny on Monday with a high of 60° and lows in the upper 30°s.
Very sunny on Tuesday and even warmer with highs around 65°. On Christmas Day, we'll see the warmest temperatures of the week! No white Christmas this year. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60°s with a mix of sun and clouds.
Clouds build back in by Thursday. Still warm in the mid 60°s to close out the week. Rain chances come back to the forecast late Friday night into the weekend.
