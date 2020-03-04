 

 

Aside from a few pesky showers, mild weather is here to stay.

Clouds thicken up today, a few showers possible especially south of Nashville. Highs in the mid-60°s. Lows in the low 40°s.

Thursday will be much of the same. Temperatures will be in the low 60°s with a spotty rain risk. 

Turning a little cooler for the end of the week into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 50°s with plenty of sunshine for Friday and Saturday. 

Sunday, we will "Spring Forward" Don't forget to set your clocks forward one hour Saturday night as you go to bed. 

Another rain event unfolds starting late Monday into Tuesday. 

 
 

