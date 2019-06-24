Our morning wave of rain has fizzled for the most part but we'll still expect a few more storms to fire up in the eastern half of the state this afternoon.
Areas east of I-65 will be the favored spot for isolated storms later today.
Some could get close to severe limits again with gusty winds and small hail being the main threats. Sunshine will pop out from west to east this afternoon with humid highs hanging in the mid 80's.
Once this last wave of rain pushes through we'll see more of a typical summertime pattern settling in. There will likely be a few isolated storms around each afternoon this week but rain chances are less than 20%.
Mainly dry conditions and sunshine will be around for the remainder of the week with highs working back into the 90's.
Right now, scattered showers are in the forecast this weekend.
