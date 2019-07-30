A weak front continues to approach the Midstate this afternoon which will eventually spark a few showers.
At best, today's activity will be very isolated. In fact, I expect most areas to stay dry this afternoon.
Temperatures will be a touch cooler than Monday thanks to the rain and additional clouds. It will still be muggy out there, though.
The remainder of the week looks quiet with sunshine sticking around. I can't rule out one or two isolated showers any day but most everyone will stay dry.
The upcoming weekend still looks to be in good shape with sunshine and highs near 90°.
