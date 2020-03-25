Dry weather's setting up for several days before rain & storms return over the weekend.
This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with some sunshine developing. Highs will range from the mid 50s to the mid 60s. Nashville's high should be 62 degrees.
Tonight will become mainly clear and cool. Count on lows in the upper 40s.
Much warmer weather develops in the days to come. Expect low 80s for highs Thursday through Saturday. Clouds will gradually become more prevalent as we head into Saturday. Late Saturday or Saturday night, showers and thunderstorms will move in, a few of which could be strong-severe.
Drier and slightly cooler weather takes over on Sunday and lingers into Monday. More rain's expected on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
