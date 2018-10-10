Good Wednesday afternoon, Middle TN!

Clouds have taken over, and it's another warm/muggy day for October around town.

+2 Hurricane Michael makes landfall with 155 mph winds Michael is the ONLY Category 4 storm to hit the Big Bend of Florida in recorded history.

Thankfully, this warm stretch finally ends tonight as a cold front is expected to pass through this evening.

Ahead of this front, a few very isolated showers will bubble up out west and move eastward through sunset tonight. Not all areas will see rain but a few decent downpours are expected.

Once the front clears by sunrise Thursday, clear skies will return and the "feel" to the air will be 100% different.

Cooler air will follow behind the front and stick around for many days to come!

Highs will ONLY manage to top out in the 60's through the next week. Overnight lows will fall to the 40's and 50's! It appears fall has arrived, folks.

Rain chances will be zero through Saturday. On Sunday, isolated showers, associated with another front, will be around during the afternoon. Rain will last through Monday before drying up by the middle of next week.