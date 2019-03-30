SPC 1
A line of showers and storms will move from west to east across the area between 3PM to 9PM tonight. 
Gusty winds are the main threat with gusts upwards of 60 mph. 
We also can't rule out small hail and isolated tornadoes.  

This wave will be quick in, quick out as dry conditions return from west to east by midnight. 
 
SAT 5PM
SAT 630PM
SAT 9PM
SAT 1AM
Once the rain ends, our focus turns to a much cooler Sunday. 
We'll go from the mid 70's Saturday to the 20's and 30's Sunday morning. 
SUN 6AM
SUN 3PM
There is a Freeze Watch in effect for all of Middle Tennessee Sunday morning. 
Highs Sunday afternoon will only make it into the 50's. 
 
We'll gradually warm up next week with 60's and eventually 70's returning to the area. 
We look mostly dry Sunday through Wednesday before showers return Thursday afternoon. 

