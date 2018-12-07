** A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee Sunday night into Monday morning **
Wintry weather is on the way this weekend and we'll likely, at times, see a mix of rain/sleet/freezing rain or snow. However, with all of those types of precipitation possible, this isn't one of those go clear the bread and milk aisle events!
Let's get to it.
Saturday morning showers will begin to arrive to southern Tennessee and spread northward through the afternoon. With temperatures staying above freezing for much of the day Saturday, we'll see mainly rain.
Saturday night into Sunday, with temps hovering around the freezing mark, we'll likely see a change over to sleet or freezing rain in some areas. Those north of I-40 will be more likely to see frozen precipitation Saturday night.
Rain will continue for most waking up Sunday morning with a few areas seeing either a mix of snow or sleet. Again, the best place for snow/sleet will be north of I-40 and on the Plateau.
By Monday morning I expect most of the wintry precipitation to be clearing out but with temps still close to that freezing mark, it's going to be slick out.
Bridges, overpasses and roads will likely be slushy and slick for the Monday morning commute so take it slow.
It's still too early to hammer down exact accumulation totals but as it looks right now, some areas could see an inch or two of snow and perhaps a light glaze of ice.
By Tuesday, sunshine finally returns to the Mid State with temperatures warming to the 50's by the end of the week.
