So long winter and hello spring as the Vernal Equinox occurs tomorrow at 4:58 PM. The weather will fit the season too.
Tonight lows will be appropriate for the last night of winter, dropping to the low 30s to freezing in most spots.
With a south wind things will warm up tomorrow, high in the low 60s. We reached 59° this afternoon in Nashville. Tomorrow a few spring showers will arrive late at night and linger into early Thursday. Rainfall totals will be very low. Clearing sky for Thursday afternoon with a high of 61.
True spring weather will arrive just in time for the weekend. Expect lots of sunshine on Saturday. Highs in the 70s both days. A few showers will return for Sunday night. Better chance of rain and a few thunderstorms on Monday.
Now back to the change in the season. The Vernal Equinox is caused by Earth's tilt on its axis and it's endless motion in orbit. As you may remember from science class, the Earth doesn't sit upright, it is tilted on its axis by 23 1/2 degrees. As the Earth moves around the Sun, the northern and southern hemispheres trade places receiving the sun's direct sunlight. At the equinox, Earth's two hemispheres are receiving the sun's rays equally. Night and day are close to being equal. In fact, the word equinox comes from Latin words meaning equal and night.
Now from the Earth to the Earth's Moon. Tomorrow the last Super Moon of the year occurs. A Supe Moon is a new or full moon closest to perigee, that's the moon's closest point to Earth in its monthly orbit. It won't necessarily appear bigger, but it will appear brighter. This is the closest time a full moon has been to the March equinox since March 2000 19 years ago. The full moon and March equinox won't happen less than one day apart again for another 11 years, until March 2030. The moon is exactly full at 7:43pm. Chances are you won't see it due to the clouds. Boo!
Join me on News4 at 10pm for a #4WARN update.
Lisa Spencer
