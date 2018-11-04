**A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee Monday**
Outside of a few isolated showers, Monday will start dry for most but by the late-afternoon showers will begin to pop back up across Middle Tennessee.
Behind the initial rain, a strong line of storms will form and race across the state. Strong to potentially severe storms are expected as we go into Monday overnight into Tuesday morning.
Here's the time frame of when to expect storms:
- West Tennessee - around 9PM
- Middle Tennessee - between 9PM - Midnight
- East Tennessee - After 2AM Tuesday morning
The primary threats with this line of storms will be damaging winds upwards of 50 mph, a few tornadoes and small hail.
It's extremely important to have some way of getting weather alerts Monday night.
To download the 4WARN Weather App, click here.
Outside of a few lingering showers to begin the day Tuesday, much of Tuesday looks dry. So, if you're trying to get to the Election Polls to vote you'll have less rain to worry about during the late-morning/afternoon.
Wednesday looks dry before more rain moves in by Thursday and Friday. It's also possible we see our first widespread freeze by next weekend with overnight lows down to near freezing or below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.