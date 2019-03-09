4WARN Alert: Storms racing to the east, clearing after midnight
The last line of storms will work through the eastern half of the area after sunset and completely clear the Plateau by midnight.
Once the rain ends, we're in the clear for Sunday with plenty of sunshine returning and comfortable highs in the 60's.
The start of the new work week will be dry before chance for another round of strong/severe storms moves in Wednesday night.
Highs will remain pleasant for the new week with 50's, 60's and 70's in the forecast.
Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
