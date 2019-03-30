Colder temperatures will quickly funnel in behind the cold front as it passes tonight.
We'll go from the mid 70's Saturday to the 20's and 30's Sunday morning.
There is a Freeze Watch in effect for all of Middle Tennessee Sunday morning.
Highs Sunday afternoon will only make it into the 50's.
We'll gradually warm up next week with 60's and eventually 70's retuning to the area.
We look mostly dry Sunday through Wednesday before showers return Thursday afternoon.
