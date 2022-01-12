It has been a quiet week so far for Middle Tennessee and that continues again today.
We'll have a few more clouds out there today but plenty of sunshine will mix in as well.
Highs will be warmer for everyone with 50s in the forecast this afternoon.
A few spotty light showers/sprinkles are possible on Thursday for some, but soaking showers are not anticipated.
Friday will be quiet with temperatures falling back into the 40s.
Starting around mid to late morning on Saturday, showers will return to the area. During the evening, once it gets cold enough, rain may mix with snow or become all snow at times.
Light snow or a wintry mix could linger into Sunday morning before wrapping up by mid-day.
It is too early to hammer down any potential totals right now but we'll have a better idea as we get closer to the weekend.
