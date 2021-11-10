We'll get one more really nice day before rain and cooler weather returns to Middle Tennessee.
Expect more sunshine and warmer 70s in our region.
The next cold front will march through on Thursday, bringing a line of showers through the area but should be gone shortly after sunset Thursday night.
No severe weather is expected with this round of rain.
Friday will be a bit sunnier but cooler and we can expect some winds.
Saturday and Sunday will be bright with a mix of sun and clouds, albeit very chilly with highs in the 40s and 50s.
The winds will stick around on Saturday.
Next week looks to start dry with temperatures climbing back into the mid-50s by Tuesday.
