NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Chances for showers and thunderstorms increases across Middle Tennessee today.
In fact, rain chances will remain elevated through the upcoming weekend.
For today, rain will begin to develop by mid-afternoon. Not everyone will see rain but those that do could get stuck under a decent downpour.
Isolated showers may linger into tonight and early Saturday morning.
Saturday afternoon looks quite unsettled with numerous showers around.
Sunday will be the same.
Next week, rain chances stay high Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as our first potent Fall cold front swings through. It's too early to hammer down details on a severe threat so be sure to keep checking our updated forecast.
