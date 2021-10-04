NASHVILLE (WSMV) - We'll begin the new week dry but scattered showers and thunderstorms are back in the picture Tuesday through Thursday.
Today, we'll see a mix of sunshine, clouds, and highs in the upper 70s. A few very discrete showers are possible today but most everyone stays dry.
More scattered showers and storms will work through the area Tuesday.
Expect more rain and storms on Wednesday and Thursday, too.
By Thursday night we should begin drying out.
A few isolated showers are possible Friday but we're trending much drier by then.
For now, the upcoming weekend looks dry with low 80s returning to the area.
