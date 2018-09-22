If you have outdoor plans tonight -- it's very likely you will see a little rain.
Overnight tonight showers and a few storms will continue to push in from the south. At times, the rain may be very heavy leading to difficult driving conditions. While widespread flooding is unlikely - there could be minor flooding in isolated spots. So, be on the look out for that.
Sunday looks nearly identical with scattered showers and a few storms.
Heading into the first full week of Fall -- unsettled weather will accompany us.
A stalled front, the one bringing us the rain this weekend, will stick around for days to come keeping our rain chance elevated.
Rain chances range from 30-50 percent Monday through Thursday before we begin to dry out by Friday.
The silver-lining here is that because of clouds and rain, our afternoon highs will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s -- taking the edge off of the relentless summertime heat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.