Cold night before a nice warm up for the Thanksgiving Holiday.
Tonight, the sky will clear, allowing temperatures to fall into the 20s.
Tomorrow will remain chilly, but be bright throughout, great weather for traveling. Count on highs in the low 50s.
Thanksgiving will be beautiful. Morning lows will be around freezing, and highs will be around 60. It'll be sunny with little wind.
The wind will pick up on Friday as clouds and showers return. Expect rain to develop during the afternoon and become more steady overnight. Rain will then exit early on Saturday
Another cold front will bring showers through Middle Tennessee on Sunday and continue into Monday. Highs Sunday will be in the mid 60s but they will drop to the mid 40s for Monday.
Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
