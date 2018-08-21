A rare late August taste of fall is filtering into the Midstate. This afternoon will be variably cloudy with occasional passing light rain showers. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and seasonably cool, in the 60s. Then, tomorrow, even more autumn-like air arrives. The humidity will drop during the day, too. Once again, highs will be in the low-mid 80s. Thursday morning might even seem a bit cool to some, as most communities have temperatures dipping into the 50s! Thursday afternoon will be warm and bright in the middle 80s. Isolated thundershowers, more heat, and more humidity will begin their return to our area on Friday. Then, this weekend will be more typical of late summer, with highs around 90 and isolated showers and thunderstorms.
