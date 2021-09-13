NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A dry start to the new week is expected in Middle Tennessee today.
We'll see ample sunshine, a few high clouds associated with T.S. Nicholas and warm highs in the upper 80's and low 90's.
We'll have a better chance for rain on Tuesday and especially Wednesday and the remnants of Nicholas swings into our region.
Numerous showers and a few thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday, which will end up being the wettest day of the week.
On the flip side, temperatures will cool back off to the mid 80's starting Tuesday.
Depending on which model you go with, the end of the week could be drier or stay unsettled.
It all depends on what happens to Nicholas. The forecast is a little uncertain right now, but we'll have a better picture of what's to come as the week goes on.
