A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for tonight.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for much of Middle Tennessee until 3:00AM.

An approaching cold front brings the possibility for strong to severe thunderstorms tonight into early Tuesday morning. The greatest threat will be damaging wind and a few tornadoes are also possible. Although flash flooding is not a major threat, we cannot rule it out. Much of Middle Tennessee is in an "enhanced" risk area, shown in the orange that is a 3 on a 1-5 scale.

Here is the latest timing on the storm. They will enter the mid state around 8pm and exit the Cumberland Plateau by around 3am. This will likely be a squall line with a few cells out ahead of the main line. It’s a fast-moving system. Most of the rain and storms move out around sunrise on Tuesday morning. That is just in time for the morning drive time and for good voting weather.

Sunshine returns as soon as Tuesday afternoon and highs will run in the upper 60s. Another front will bring our next chance for spotty to widely scattered showers Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. No thunderstorms expected then.

The weekend shapes up to be beautiful and perfect for any outdoor plans. Expect plentiful sunshine but cool highs in the low to mid 50s.