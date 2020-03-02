4WARN Weather Alert in effect. Strong - severe thunderstorms are possible overnight.
The storm became tornado-warned at 7:20PM by the National Weather Service, for Trigg and Christian counties in southern Kentucky. As the storms slowly moved eastward, the tornado warnings progressed across the counties.
The storm was moving at 30 miles per hour for more than 30 minutes, and then just after 8:05pm the speed was measured slowing slightly to 25 miles per hour. At that time, the NWS noted that a tornado was observed over Crofton, Kentucky, approximately 12 miles north of Hopkinsville.
Early this evening will be pleasant. By mid-evening however, strong-severe thunderstorms will enter our area from the northwest. Hail and high wind will be possible. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Most likely storm arrival time in Nashville is between 11pm and 1am. Storms will gradually push eastward as the threat eventually morphs into primarily a damaging wind threat. They'll also weaken as that process occurs during the wee hours of the morning.
Tuesday will begin with showers, then partial clearing is likely later in the day. Wednesday will be variably cloudy with a few rain showers south. Early Thursday, rain showers will exit toward the southeast before chilly weather builds in on Friday. Right now, the weekend looks beautiful for doing things outdoors.
