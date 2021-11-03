A freeze warning is in effect through Thursday morning across Middle Tennessee.
Expect another cloudy and chilly day with highs barely climbing into the 50s.
Isolated, light showers will be possible for areas along the south today but everyone else should stay dry.
We'll stay on the cooler side of things through Friday before we climb back into the 60s this weekend.
The weekend looks great with plenty of sunshine and comfortable afternoons highs.
Next week should be dry and temps look to be back to near 70° starting Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.