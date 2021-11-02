A mostly dry and cool day is on tap for Middle Tennessee.
After a few isolated, light morning showers, the remainder of the day will be dry.
Highs today will remain in the 50s for our area.
Come Wednesday, more isolated showers are possible for the southern half of the state. Rain will be very spotty and not expected to be much.
Thursday through Sunday look incredibly dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds.
Temperatures will turn cold by the end of the week with our first round of widespread 30s making an appearance early Thursday and Friday. Patchy frost is also possible.
Highs will hang in the 50s and low 60s this weekend.
