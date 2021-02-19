Sunshine returns to the Midstate this weekend

Today will be the quietest day of the week weather-wise.
It will still be a cold day with highs struggling to get out of the 20's but we'll see the sun for the first time this week.
Sunshine sticks around for the upcoming weekend.
Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30's.
Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40's and low 50's.
A lot of the snow and ice will melt by the end of the weekend.
A quick round of rain will move through during the first few hours of Monday, but we dry out during the afternoon.
Our next best chance for rain doesn't arrive until the end of the week Thursday or Friday.
Temperatures will get warmer during the middle of the week.
Mid 50's are expected Tuesday and near 60° on Wednesday.
