4WARN Weather Alert in effect. Strong - severe thunderstorms are possible overnight.
Strong-severe thunderstorms will continue to slide into Middle Tennessee from the west. Hail and high wind will be possible with any of these. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Most likely storm arrival time in Nashville is 1am. Storms will gradually push eastward as the threat eventually morphs into primarily a damaging wind threat. They'll also weaken as that process occurs during the wee hours of the morning.
Tuesday will begin with showers, then partial clearing is likely later in the day. Wednesday will be variably cloudy with a few rain showers south. Early Thursday, rain showers will exit toward the southeast before chilly weather builds in on Friday. Right now, the weekend looks beautiful for doing things outdoors.
