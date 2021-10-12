NASHVILLE (WSMV) - After a quick round of rain on Monday, we're back to dry conditions across the Mid State today.
Clouds will decrease through the day, eventually allowing for a mix of sunshine and clouds across the area.
Highs will still run near October averages in the upper 70s and low 80s.
A few very isolated showers will be possible on Wednesday, but most will end up dodging the rain.
We're back to dry conditions Thursday before a big Fall front swings in on Friday.
Scattered showers are expected Friday with rain potentially lingering into the first few hours of Saturday before drying out in the afternoon.
Once the rain clears, the remainder of the weekend looks great!
Temperatures will cool to the low 70's for highs Saturday through at least Monday.
