A quick round of rain will move through Middle Tennessee this morning, but the showers should be gone before lunchtime today.
Temperatures will gradually cool through the day with most hovering in the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon. There will also be a chilly northwest breeze in play throughout the day.
Sunshine returns Friday but it will be chilly with highs staying in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Temps bounce back to the upper 50s and low 60s this weekend, with Saturday being the better of the two days because more rain moves in on Sunday.
The start of next week looks dry but chilly with overnight temps dipping into the 20s and the afternoon in the 40s through Tuesday.
Rain could make an appearance for some during Thanksgiving this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.