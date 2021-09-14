NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It is noticeably more humid across Middle Tennessee this morning.
It will be another hot & sticky day for us in the region with highs in the upper 80's.
We'll see a few isolated showers this afternoon but not everyone sees rain.
Rain chances will be a little higher Wednesday as a front to our north, and Nicholas to our south influences our local weather.
Rain chances will hover between 30-50% Friday through Sunday.
High temperatures will hang near averages, in the mid 80s, this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.