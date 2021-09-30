NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Our dry pattern continues for most today.
However, a few areas in Western Middle Tennessee could see a brief isolated shower this afternoon.
Rain chances will increase even more so as we get into Saturday and especially Sunday.
So, expect isolated showers Saturday and more numerous showers and storms Sunday as a cold front moves into our region.
Scattered showers continue Monday as a cold front slides through the area.
Isolated showers could linger into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, too.
Temperatures remain in the 80s through Sunday before cooling off into the 70s starting Monday.
