NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A much less active first half of the day is expected in Middle Tennessee.
However, as a cold front marches in late this afternoon, rain chances will increase once again.
Spotty showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will begin moving into northwest TN by 5PM, around Nashville by 9PM and to the Plateau by 11pm tonight.
Lingering showers will be likely first thing Wednesday, but we'll be back to totally dry conditions by nightfall.
Cooler, drier air will begin spilling into the area by mid-morning Wednesday and we are looking GREAT for the remainder of the week.
Thursday through at least Monday look great and will feel incredible with low humidity, sunshine and comfortable highs in the 70's.
